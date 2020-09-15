Saraland vs. Blount moved to Thursday at Ladd

High School Football

Both the Leopards and Spartans are 3-1 entering Thursday's matchup

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Blount’s matchup with Saraland has been moved to Thursday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Blount head coach Lev Holly told News 5 the move was made to ensure a safe playing surface for the game with heavy rain expected from Hurricane Sally.

Both the Leopards and Spartans are 3-1 entering Thursday’s matchup. Blount’s only loss on the year was a forfeit loss to Vigor, the Leopards had to cancel the game due to COVID-19.

Saraland’s game against Baldwin County last week was cancelled, with the Spartans getting the win. Baldwin County had to forfeit due to COVID-19.

