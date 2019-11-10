Round two high school football playoff matchups

15 teams from Region 1 are still alive in the AHSAA football playoffs.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re on to round two of the AHSAA football playoffs. 15 teams from Region 1 are still alive, the schedule of games for Friday is below:

1A

Maplesville vs. Sweet Water

Millry vs. Isabella

2A

Goshen vs. Leroy

Reeltown vs. J.U. Blacksher

3A

St. James vs. Flomaton

Mobile Christian vs. Pike Road

T.R. Miller vs. Montgomery Academy

4A

UMS-Wright vs. Talladega

Hillcrest-Evergreen vs. American Christian

Lincoln vs. Andalusia

5A

Faith Academy vs. Pleasant Grove

Briarwood Christian vs. Jackson

6A

St. Paul’s vs. Opelika

Spanish Fort vs. Wetumpka

7A