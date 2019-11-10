Round two high school football playoff matchups

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re on to round two of the AHSAA football playoffs. 15 teams from Region 1 are still alive, the schedule of games for Friday is below:
1A
- Maplesville vs. Sweet Water
- Millry vs. Isabella
2A
- Goshen vs. Leroy
- Reeltown vs. J.U. Blacksher
3A
4A
- UMS-Wright vs. Talladega
- Hillcrest-Evergreen vs. American Christian
- Lincoln vs. Andalusia
5A
- Faith Academy vs. Pleasant Grove
- Briarwood Christian vs. Jackson
6A
- St. Paul’s vs. Opelika
- Spanish Fort vs. Wetumpka
7A
- Auburn vs. McGill-Toolen