Round two high school football playoff matchups

High School Football

15 teams from Region 1 are still alive in the AHSAA football playoffs.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re on to round two of the AHSAA football playoffs. 15 teams from Region 1 are still alive, the schedule of games for Friday is below:

1A

  • Maplesville vs. Sweet Water 
  • Millry vs. Isabella

2A

  • Goshen vs. Leroy
  • Reeltown vs. J.U. Blacksher

3A

  • St. James vs. Flomaton 
  • Mobile Christian vs. Pike Road
  • T.R. Miller vs. Montgomery Academy

4A

  • UMS-Wright vs. Talladega
  • Hillcrest-Evergreen vs. American Christian
  • Lincoln vs. Andalusia

5A

  • Faith Academy vs. Pleasant Grove
  • Briarwood Christian vs. Jackson

6A

  • St. Paul’s vs. Opelika
  • Spanish Fort vs. Wetumpka

7A

  • Auburn vs. McGill-Toolen 

