Round One High School Football Playoff Matchups

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The playoff pairings are set! Here are all the high school football playoff matchups for our area:
1A
- Georgiana at Sweet Water
- Florala at Millry
- Marengo at Elba
- Fruitdale at Brantley
2A
- Daleville at Leroy
- G.W. Long at Cottage Hill
- J.U. Blacksher at Abbeville
- Chickasaw at ARITON
3A
- Opp at Flomaton
- Geneva at Mobile Christian
- Bayside Academy at Providence Chr.
- T.R. Miller at Pike County
4A
- Dale County at UMS-Wright
- Alabama Christian at Hillcrest-Evergreen
- Andalusia at Trinity
- Williamson at Montgomery-Catholic
5A
- Charles Henderson at Faith Academy
- Greenville at Citronelle
- Jackson at Rehobeth
- Vigor at Valley
6A
- Park Crossing at Saraland
- Sidney Lanier at St. Paul’s
- Blount at Eufaula
- Spanish Fort at Dothan
7A
- Enterprise at McGill-Toolen
- Prattville at Theodore
- Murphy at Auburn
- Fairhope at Central-Phenix City