Round One High School Football Playoff Matchups

The AHSAA football playoffs begin next Friday, November 8th.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The playoff pairings are set! Here are all the high school football playoff matchups for our area:

1A

  • Georgiana at Sweet Water 
  • Florala at Millry
  • Marengo at Elba
  • Fruitdale at Brantley

2A

  • Daleville at Leroy
  • G.W. Long at Cottage Hill
  • J.U. Blacksher at Abbeville
  • Chickasaw at ARITON

3A

  • Opp at Flomaton
  • Geneva at Mobile Christian
  • Bayside Academy at Providence Chr.
  • T.R. Miller at Pike County

4A

  • Dale County at UMS-Wright
  • Alabama Christian at Hillcrest-Evergreen
  • Andalusia at Trinity
  • Williamson at Montgomery-Catholic

5A

  • Charles Henderson at Faith Academy
  • Greenville at Citronelle 
  • Jackson at Rehobeth
  • Vigor at Valley

6A

  • Park Crossing at Saraland
  • Sidney Lanier at St. Paul’s
  • Blount at Eufaula
  • Spanish Fort at Dothan

7A

  • Enterprise at McGill-Toolen
  • Prattville at Theodore
  • Murphy at Auburn 
  • Fairhope at Central-Phenix City

