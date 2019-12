A missed extra point proved to be the difference in the 6A State Championship Game.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Trequon Fegans scored with 23 seconds left to lift the Oxford Yellow Jackets over the Spanish Fort Toros in the 6A State Championship Game.

Spanish Fort scored a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to take the lead, but missed the extra point.

The Toros end the season with a 9-5 record.