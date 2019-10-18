High school football games canceled, rescheduled due to tropical storm warning

(WKRG) — Several Friday night high school football games have canceled or postponed due to the tropical storm warning.
We will update this list as exact times of the games come in.
BALDWIN COUNTY
Baldwin County Public Schools reschedules football games for Saturday, October 19.
- Mary G. Montgomery at Foley, 11 a.m.
- Daphne at Gulf Shores, 2 p.m.
- Robertsdale at Baldwin County, 11 a.m.
- St. Luke’s at Elberta, 2 p.m.
- Spanish Fort at Blount, noon
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
Escambia County, FL Schools cancel all after-school activities for Friday, Oct. 18. These include the following football games: Escambia County, Florida; Booker T. Washington High School vs Tate High School; and all games previously scheduled to be played to the east of Escambia County; Escambia High School vs Ft. Walton Beach High School; Pensacola High School vs Panama City Arnold High School; and Pine Forest High School vs. Choctaw High School in Ft. Walton. Currently, plans for the football game in Louisiana for West Florida High School vs DaLaSalle High School have not been affected.