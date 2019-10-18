High school football games canceled, rescheduled due to tropical storm warning

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Demouy Kennedy is the leader of the Bobcats defense. He forced a fumble in Theodore's 32-7 win over Murphy.

On offense, the Alabama verbal commit rushed twice out of the wildcat formation and scored touchdowns on runs of 35 and 55 yards. Undefeated Theodore plays at unbeaten McGill-Toolen Catholic High Friday night.