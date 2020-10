Friday Night Football Week 7 results

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) - “This kid is special. Karson Green, the way he’s come and practiced with the leadership he’s displayed on a daily basis, the toughness he displays on Friday nights, he has the respect of everyone in the locker room,” said Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly.

Karson Green is the next in a long line of successful Saraland Spartan quarterbacks.