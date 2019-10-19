Friday Night Football Fever Week 9 final scores

FINAL SCORES: *
|Team
|Final Score
|1
|Hillcrest
|Williamson
|2
|Escambia County
|8
|UMS
|31
|3
|BC Rain
|8
|St. Paul’s
|35
|4
|Leflore
|8
|Satsuma
|37
|5
|Excel
|0
|Mobile Christian
|49
|6
|Murphy
|Baker
|7
|Davidson
|7
|Theodore
|21
|8
|Vigor
|7
|Citronelle
|18
|9
|McGill-Toolen
|28
|Alma Bryant
|0
|10
|Leflore
|Satsuma
|11
|Faith Academy
|27
|Jackson
|7
|12
|Chickasaw
|35
|Southern Choctaw
|22
*Several Friday night high school football games were canceled or postponed due to the tropical storm warning.
Baldwin County Public Schools reschedules football games for Saturday, October 19.
- Mary G. Montgomery at Foley, 11 a.m.
- Daphne at Gulf Shores, 2 p.m.
- Robertsdale at Baldwin County, 11 a.m.
- St. Luke’s at Elberta, 2 p.m.
- Spanish Fort at Blount, noon