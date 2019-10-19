Breaking News
Friday Night Football Fever Week 9 final scores

High School Football
Posted: / Updated:

FINAL SCORES: *

TeamFinal Score
1Hillcrest
Williamson
2Escambia County8
UMS31
3BC Rain8
St. Paul’s35
4Leflore8
Satsuma37
5Excel0
Mobile Christian49
6Murphy
Baker
7Davidson7
Theodore21
8Vigor7
Citronelle18
9McGill-Toolen28
Alma Bryant0
10Leflore
Satsuma
11Faith Academy27
Jackson7
12Chickasaw35
Southern Choctaw22

*Several Friday night high school football games were canceled or postponed due to the tropical storm warning.

Baldwin County Public Schools reschedules football games for Saturday, October 19. 

  • Mary G. Montgomery at Foley, 11 a.m.
  • Daphne at Gulf Shores, 2 p.m.
  • Robertsdale at Baldwin County, 11 a.m.
  • St. Luke’s at Elberta, 2 p.m.
  • Spanish Fort at Blount, noon

