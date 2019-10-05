Friday Night Football Fever Week 7 final scores

FINAL SCORES:
|Team
|Final Score
|1
|Spanish Fort
|St. Paul’s
|2
|Flomaton
|Bayside
|3
|Autauga
|Pensacola Catholic
|4
|Fairhope
|Baker
|5
|BC Rain
|Robertsdale
|6
|Mary G. Montgomery
|Davidson
|7
|McGill-Toolen
|42
|Foley
|0
|8
|TR Miller
|15
|Mobile Christian
|33
|9
|Alma Bryant**
|Blount**
|10
|Vigor
|Leflore
|11
|JF Shields
|St. Luke’s
|12
|Marengo
|Millry
|13
|McIntosh
|Sweet Water
|14
|Washington Co.
|0
|Blacksher
|50
|15
|Chickasaw
|Leroy
|16
|Southern Choctaw
|Choctaw Co.
|17
|RC Hatch*
|0
|Cottage Hill Christian*
|24
|18
|St. Michael
|Excel
|19
|Thomasville
|Jackson
|20
|Williamson
|Andalusia
|21
|Clarke Co.
|Escambia Co.
|22
|UMS-Wright
|Hillcrest Evergreen
|23
|Monroe Co.
|WS Neal
|24
|Satsuma
|Citronelle
|25
|Faith Academy
|Wilcox Central
|26
|Daphne
|Baldwin Co.
|27
|Saraland
|Gulf Shores
|28
|Pace
|Escambia HS
|29
|Navarre
|Tate
|30
|Booker T.
|Milton
|31
|Murphy
|7
|Theodore
|32
*Game called due to weather.
**Game postponed until Saturday 10/4