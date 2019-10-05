Friday Night Football Fever Week 7 final scores

High School Football
Posted: / Updated:

FINAL SCORES:

TeamFinal Score
1Spanish Fort
St. Paul’s
2Flomaton
Bayside
3Autauga
Pensacola Catholic
4Fairhope
Baker
5BC Rain
Robertsdale
6Mary G. Montgomery
Davidson
7McGill-Toolen42
Foley0
8TR Miller15
Mobile Christian33
9Alma Bryant**
Blount**
10Vigor
Leflore
11JF Shields
St. Luke’s
12Marengo
Millry
13McIntosh
Sweet Water
14Washington Co.0
Blacksher50
15Chickasaw
Leroy
16Southern Choctaw
Choctaw Co.
17RC Hatch*0
Cottage Hill Christian*24
18St. Michael
Excel
19Thomasville
Jackson
20Williamson
Andalusia
21Clarke Co.
Escambia Co.
22UMS-Wright
Hillcrest Evergreen
23Monroe Co.
WS Neal
24Satsuma
Citronelle
25Faith Academy
Wilcox Central
26Daphne
Baldwin Co.
27Saraland
Gulf Shores
28Pace
Escambia HS
29Navarre
Tate
30Booker T.
Milton
31Murphy7
Theodore32

*Game called due to weather.

**Game postponed until Saturday 10/4

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Sports Overtime Pepsi

Trending Stories