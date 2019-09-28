Friday Night Football Fever Week 6 final scores

High School Football
Posted: / Updated:

FINAL SCORES:

TeamFinal Score
1Murphy0
Vigor12
2Fairhope38
Daphne35
3Escambia HS22
Milton15
4Jackson6
Baker14
5Chickasaw27
St. Michael9
6Robertsdale13
Faith Academy56
7Mobile Christian0
UMS-Wright21
8Cottage Hill20
Bayside31
9Eufala55
Alma Bryant21
10Citronelle20
Mary G. Montgomery28
11Williamson12
BC Rain0
12LeFlore12
Saraland63
13Pleasant Home0
Satsuma55
14Andalusia48
Opp21
15Bay Springs14
Clarke County7
16Escambia Co.0
Flomaton24
17Hillcrest21
TR Miller31
18Central High18
Monroe County36
19JU Blacksher49
Excel14
20Leroy34
Thomasville16
21Sweetwater48
Choctaw County0
22RC Hatch
Hale Co.
23Southern Choctaw12
Millry40
24Fruitdale32
Washington Co.35
25Johnson0
Marengo42
26Elberta48
Mcintosh12
27JF Shields40
Mckenzie21
28Booker T Washington33
Pace7
29Niceville20
Navarre7
30W. Florida28
Choctawhatchee44
31Pine Forest63
Pensacola0

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Sports Overtime Pepsi

Trending Stories