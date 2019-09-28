Friday Night Football Fever Week 6 final scores

FINAL SCORES:
|Team
|Final Score
|1
|Murphy
|0
|Vigor
|12
|2
|Fairhope
|38
|Daphne
|35
|3
|Escambia HS
|22
|Milton
|15
|4
|Jackson
|6
|Baker
|14
|5
|Chickasaw
|27
|St. Michael
|9
|6
|Robertsdale
|13
|Faith Academy
|56
|7
|Mobile Christian
|0
|UMS-Wright
|21
|8
|Cottage Hill
|20
|Bayside
|31
|9
|Eufala
|55
|Alma Bryant
|21
|10
|Citronelle
|20
|Mary G. Montgomery
|28
|11
|Williamson
|12
|BC Rain
|0
|12
|LeFlore
|12
|Saraland
|63
|13
|Pleasant Home
|0
|Satsuma
|55
|14
|Andalusia
|48
|Opp
|21
|15
|Bay Springs
|14
|Clarke County
|7
|16
|Escambia Co.
|0
|Flomaton
|24
|17
|Hillcrest
|21
|TR Miller
|31
|18
|Central High
|18
|Monroe County
|36
|19
|JU Blacksher
|49
|Excel
|14
|20
|Leroy
|34
|Thomasville
|16
|21
|Sweetwater
|48
|Choctaw County
|0
|22
|RC Hatch
|Hale Co.
|23
|Southern Choctaw
|12
|Millry
|40
|24
|Fruitdale
|32
|Washington Co.
|35
|25
|Johnson
|0
|Marengo
|42
|26
|Elberta
|48
|Mcintosh
|12
|27
|JF Shields
|40
|Mckenzie
|21
|28
|Booker T Washington
|33
|Pace
|7
|29
|Niceville
|20
|Navarre
|7
|30
|W. Florida
|28
|Choctawhatchee
|44
|31
|Pine Forest
|63
|Pensacola
|0