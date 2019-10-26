Friday Night Football Fever Week 10 final scores

FINAL SCORES:
|Team
|Final Score
|1
|Booker T. Washington
|7
|Escambia HS
|50
|2
|Foley
|17
|Murphy
|35
|3
|Alma Bryant
|6
|Fairhope
|37
|4
|Satsuma
|7
|Faith
|42
|5
|So. Choctaw
|18
|Cottage Hill
|36
|6
|Baker
|14
|McGill-Toolen
|42
|7
|St. Paul’s
|42
|Daphne
|53
|8
|Blount
|6
|Saraland
|17
|9
|Mobile Christian
|49
|St. Michael
|17
|10
|Jackson
|35
|Leflore
|22
|11
|Gulf Shores
|3
|Spanish Fort
|42
|12
|Sweet Water
|Fruitdale
|13
|JF Shields
|30
|Mcintosh
|8
|14
|Millry
|34
|St. Luke’s
|7
|15
|RC Hatch
|Blacksher
|16
|Washington Co.
|0
|Chickasaw
|49
|17
|Leroy
|34
|Choctaw Co.
|8
|18
|Thomasville
|33
|Excel
|20
|19
|Baldwin Co.
|BC Rain
|20
|Flomaton
|20
|TR Miller
|12
|21
|Clarke County
|0
|Andalusia
|35
|22
|Williamson
|Escambia Co.
|23
|Monroe Co.
|0
|Hillcrest
|50
|24
|UMS Wright
|21
|WS Neal
|6
|25
|Citronelle
|28
|Wilcox Central
|0
|26
|Vigor
|6
|Opelika
|44
|27
|Davidson
|7
|Robert E Lee
|40
|28
|Theodore
|34
|MGM
|6
|29
|Milton
|3
|Pace
|0
|30
|Pensacola
|West Florida
|31
|Mosley
|Gulf Breeze
|32
|Crestview
|Navarre