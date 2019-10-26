Friday Night Football Fever Week 10 final scores

High School Football
FINAL SCORES:

TeamFinal Score
1Booker T. Washington7
Escambia HS50
2Foley17
Murphy35
3Alma Bryant6
Fairhope37
4Satsuma7
Faith42
5So. Choctaw18
Cottage Hill36
6Baker14
McGill-Toolen42
7St. Paul’s42
Daphne53
8Blount6
Saraland17
9Mobile Christian49
St. Michael17
10Jackson35
Leflore22
11Gulf Shores3
Spanish Fort42
12Sweet Water
Fruitdale
13JF Shields30
Mcintosh8
14Millry34
St. Luke’s7
15RC Hatch
Blacksher
16Washington Co.0
Chickasaw49
17Leroy34
Choctaw Co.8
18Thomasville33
Excel20
19Baldwin Co.
BC Rain
20Flomaton20
TR Miller12
21Clarke County0
Andalusia35
22Williamson
Escambia Co.
23Monroe Co.0
Hillcrest50
24UMS Wright21
WS Neal6
25Citronelle28
Wilcox Central0
26Vigor6
Opelika44
27Davidson 7
Robert E Lee40
28Theodore34
MGM6
29Milton3
Pace0
30Pensacola
West Florida
31Mosley
Gulf Breeze
32Crestview
Navarre

