Friday Night Football Fever starts tonight!

(WKRG) — It’s week 1 of high school football on the Gulf Coast and News 5 is bringing you our football highlight show, Friday Night Football Fever.
Join Randy Patrick and Robby Baker on News 5 at 10:15 p.m. Friday nights for all your local high school football game highlights.
Week 1
The Mobile Game of the Week is St. Paul’s vs. UMS Wright.
The Baldwin Game of the Week is McGill-Toolen vs. Spanish Fort.
The Pensacola Game of the Week is Pine Forest Vs. Booker T. Washington.
Here’s a list of other games happening tonight:
• Pensacola Catholic vs. Mobile Christian
• Vigor vs. Blount
• Baldwin County vs. Murphy
• Daphne vs. Theodore
• Wetumpka vs. Fairhope
• Johnson vs. Fruitdale
• Marengo vs. Pickens County
• McIntosh vs. Ju Blacksher
• J.F. Shields vs. Excel
• Georgianna vs. St. Luke’s
• Noxapater vs. Choctaw County
• Cottage Hill vs. Millry
• A.J. Johnson vs. R.C. Hatch
• Leroy vs. Jackson
• Southern Choctaw vs. W.S. Neal
• Washington County vs. Citronelle