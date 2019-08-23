Friday Night Football Fever starts tonight!

(WKRG) — It’s week 1 of high school football on the Gulf Coast and News 5 is bringing you our football highlight show, Friday Night Football Fever.

Join Randy Patrick and Robby Baker on News 5 at 10:15 p.m. Friday nights for all your local high school football game highlights.

Week 1

The Mobile Game of the Week is St. Paul’s vs. UMS Wright.

The Baldwin Game of the Week is McGill-Toolen vs. Spanish Fort.

The Pensacola Game of the Week is Pine Forest Vs. Booker T. Washington.

Here’s a list of other games happening tonight:

• Pensacola Catholic vs. Mobile Christian

• Vigor vs. Blount

• Baldwin County vs. Murphy

• Daphne vs. Theodore

• Wetumpka vs. Fairhope

• Johnson vs. Fruitdale

• Marengo vs. Pickens County

• McIntosh vs. Ju Blacksher

• J.F. Shields vs. Excel

• Georgianna vs. St. Luke’s

• Noxapater vs. Choctaw County

• Cottage Hill vs. Millry

• A.J. Johnson vs. R.C. Hatch

• Leroy vs. Jackson

• Southern Choctaw vs. W.S. Neal

• Washington County vs. Citronelle