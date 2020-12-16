Friday Night Football Awards Week underway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday Night Football Fever Awards Week is underway and kick-off is Friday night. We kicked it off last night outside the WKRG studios honoring our Player of the Week winners.
We normally have a nice end of the year banquet indoors, but because of COVID-19 we created a car caravan.
Later this week, we will name the Coach of the Year and the Player of the Year. Several players in last night’s group will be playing big-time college football next year at places like Duke, TCU, and Army. Tomorrow is National Signing Day.
