Fairhope’s Riley Leonard excited for next chapter at Duke

“The education is top in the country and when I went up there with Coach David Cutcliffe, he’s really respected, and it just felt like home there,” said Leonard.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – “It’s a high school recruits dream to have this recruiting process happen,” said Fairhope quarterback Riley Leonard.

It’s truly a dream come true for Fairhope’s two-sport star. Riley Leonard is heading to ACC country following his recent commitment to Duke.

Leonard just finished up his junior year at Fairhope.

While the pandemic has forced the cancellation of his summer recruiting trips, he’s grateful that technology allowed him to continue the recruiting process.

“During this quarantine all coaches can do is watch film, so I’m glad they found me. My parents and I are super thankful,” said Leonard.

Leonard is a product of QB Country, and will follow in the footsteps of former QB Country star, and first round NFL Draft pick, Daniel Jones.

“We talked a lot, I met him (Daniel Jones) at QB Country in Mobile a few weeks ago and it was awesome. Obviously David Morris had a connection with Coach Cutcliffe because he played for him. Overall it was just good connections and that helped me make my decision as well,” said Leonard.

Leonard is a basketball and football star for the Fairhope Pirates, so is there any chance we see him suit up for Coach Krzyzewski at Duke?

“Someone mentioned that to me and I said that was a big compliment. Maybe sophomore year they could let me walk on, but for now I’m sticking to football,” said Leonard.