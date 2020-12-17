Elberta High School football fans help their team take home the Friday Night Football Fever Play of the Year Award

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — Our awards week rolls on with something different — we allowed you, the fans, to vote. Over 10,000 votes cast and the Elberta Warriors are our Play of the Year winners

Congrats to Nathan McDaniel, Brady krueger and Drew Ray, our Friday Night Football Fever Play of the Year

“It’s a great deal for our community and for us in your first year at 5A and that was really our first touchdown of 5A. It was a great thing for the kids and the excitement that night,” said Nathan Mcdaniel, Elberta coach.

McDaniel said it was a broken play, but it worked out“I knew there was two defenders in front of me but I didn’t know there was more behind me until they hit each other … then I heard them … I caught the ball and the adrenaline kicked in,” Barry Krueger said. “The support in Elberta and Summerdale, it doesn’t shock me that people voted like they did. They love some Warrior football.”

