MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a historic season for Mary G. Montgomery football, filled with several program milestones. The Vikings won the 7A Region 1 title on their way to a perfect 10-0 regular season. MGM entered the Class 7A playoffs as the No. 3 ranked team in the state and won the school’s first ever postseason game. MGM head coach Zach Golson has led the unprecedented turnaround in Semmes — earning him our Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Year award!

“We had a chance to kind of think back on the season. It’s been a great year. Big shout out to our players, our staff. Really an unprecedented year for our team, our school, our community,” said Golson. “So thankful to all the people of Semmes, our admin, our faculty, our student body. The support’s truly been unbelievable. I couldn’t say enough about our players and the work that they put in to get there.”

In December of 2021, Coach Golson inherited a team that went 0-10 the previous season. Just two years later — Golson led the MGM program to the Class 7A semifinals. The Vikings historic postseason run included two comeback wins over dominant programs in Region 2: Dothan and Enterprise.

“It was two really incredibly great games. 7A football in the playoffs is always going to be tough. I thought our kids really battled through adversity well. They’ve been training for those moments and they stuck to who we were week after week to find a way to win,” said Golson. “It was truly special and kind of marked who those kids were and what this team was about.”

MGM’s season ended with a 21-7 semifinal loss to the eventual Class 7A State Champions, Central-Phenix City.

On the field, MGM was led by an explosive offense and stout defense unit. The Vikings outscored opponents by an average of 30 points in the regular season. Seniors Jared Hollins (QB) and James Bolton (WR) led the Vikings explosive offense. Hollins, a South Alabama commit, posted 37 touchdowns and 2749 passing yards. Bolton scored seven touchdowns and complied 921 receiving yards.

Vikings senior John Robinson led the defense with 83 total tackles. MGM gave up just single digit scoring in half of their games in 2023.

Golson was the WKRG Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week following the Viking’s victory over Baker in the “Battle of West Mobile.”

Thank you to Palmer’s Toyota for support local high school coaches!