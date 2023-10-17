MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In less than two years as the head coach at Mary G. Montgomery High School, Zach Golson has led the Vikings program to an unprecedented turnaround. MGM, ranked 4th in Class 7A, improved to 8-0 this past week with a dominant win over Baker in the “Battle of West Mobile,” earning Golson the WKRG Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week award!

MGM is 8-0 for the first time since 1965. The Vikings have won 14 straight regular season games dating back to week four last year.

Golson took over the MGM program following the 2021 season, which saw the Vikings finish 0-10. In his first year at the helm, Golson led MGM to a winning season and playoff appearance for the first time in 20 years. The Vikings fell to powerhouse Central Phenix City 58-7, and the program has never won a playoff game.

MGM (8-0, 5-0) will have a chance to claim the 7A Region 1 title on Friday in their final region game against Daphne (4-3, 3-1). The matchup will have extra personal meaning for Golson, having spent four years as the Trojan’s offensive coordinator before leaving for MGM. It’ll be Golson’s first trip back to Jubilee Stadium — as the Vikings beat Daphne 14-9 last year in Semmes.

MGM has outscored opponents 282-74 this season. The high-powered offense is led by South Alabama quarterback commit Jared Hollins. The Vikings defense allows an average of less than 10 points per game.

MGM will finish the regular season against Robertsdale (0-8) in a non-region game on Oct. 27. The Vikings have a week 11 bye before beginning the playoffs.