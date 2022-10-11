MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Mary G. Montgomery High School head coach Zach Golson for winning Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week for the eighth week of Friday Night Football Fever!

Golson is in his first season coaching the the Vikings and has coached his team to a 4-4 record through eight weeks after starting the season with four straight losses. The Vikings came up with a big win over Baker 37-20 last Friday, the first win over the Hornets since 2009.

Golson is a former offensive coordinator at Daphne High School and McGill-Toolen High School. Golson took over a Vikings program that went 0-10 last season.

The Vikings are still alive in the playoffs. If they earn a playoff berth, it will be their first postseason appearance since 2002.

Golson will be facing his former team Friday night as the Vikings try for a fifth straight win when they host the Daphne Trojans.

Congratulations Zach Golson, our Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week!