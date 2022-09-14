MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis is the Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week from the fourth week of high school football!

Terry is in his 24th season as the Bulldogs head coach and they have been successful years. His teams have compiled a record of 240-92 during that span, winning eight state championships.

The Bulldogs are looking good four games into the 2022 season, they are 4-0 and ranked number one in the state in Class 5A.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 35-28 win over previously unbeaten Gulf Shores. Curtis and his team have another tough game this week, they will take on the 3-1 Vigor Wolves.

Congratulations Terry Curtis, this week’s Palmer’s Toyota Superstore Coach of the Week.