MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to UMS-Wright High School head coach Terry Curtis for winning Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week for the final regular season week of Friday Night Football Fever!
Curtis led UMS-Wright over Williamson in our Game of the Week, earning his 346th career win. This ties for the most wins by a coach in Alabama high school football history. Wright ties Buddy Anderson, former Vestavia Hills head coach.
Curtis will look to break the record when UMS-Wright hosts Headland Friday in round one of the Class 5A State Playoffs. UMS-Wright is 10-0 and the No. 1 ranked team in the state for Class 5A.
