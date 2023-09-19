MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baker head coach Steve Normand is the Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week from the fourth week of high school football!

Normand led the Hornets to a 51-44 win in a shootout over Foley on Friday night. The fifth-year head coach also picked up another key victory in the competitive Class 7A Region 1 race. The Hornets are undefeated on the season at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in region play. Normand’s team also cracked the top-ten of the ASWA 7A poll (at No. 10).

The Baker offense is averaging 46.5 points per game – which ranks second in the state in 7A. The Hornets (186 total points) trail Dothan High School by just one point overall (187). Baker will host Daphne in week five. The Trojans are also 2-0 in region play.

Congratulations Steve Normand, this week’s Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week.