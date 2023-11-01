MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Christian head coach Ronnie Cottrell is the Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week from the tenth week of high school football!

Cottrell led the Leopards to a 45-14 win over Thomasville on Friday night. The victory secures an unbeaten season (10-0) and clinches the Class 3A Region 1 title. Prior to Friday night, Thomasville was undefeated on the season. The Tigers are the 3A Region 1 runner-up.

The Mobile Christian defense has been outstanding all season. The Leopards have allowed just 56 points for the entire year (averaging 5.6 points per game). The unit has allowed more than eight points just twice, the second was against the Tigers. Coach Cottrell’s defense has also posted five shutouts on the year. The team currently ranks No. 1 in the ASWA Class 3A state rankings. Mobile Christian will get a week of rest before opening the state playoffs against Beulah on November 10th at home.

Congratulations Ronnie Cottrell, this week’s Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week.