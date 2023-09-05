MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Vigor High School head coach Markus Cook for winning the Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week for the second week of the 5th Quarter.

Cook led the Wolves to a 26-18 win over B.C. Rain in the region opener on Friday night. The contest also marked the first game and first win Vigor’s new home stadium, Wolfpack Stadium. The Wolves improve to 2-0 on the season overall and 1-0 in Class 5A Region 1.

Cook is in his second season at Vigor. Coach is a Vigor alum, which made the win extra special for him personally. The Wolves also got a little revenge after falling the the Red Raiders 20-7 last season. Vigor returns to Wolfpack Stadium on Friday night against region foe Citronelle (1-1 overall, 0-1 region).

Congratulations to Coach Markus Cook, our Palmer’s Toyota Superstore Coach of the Week.