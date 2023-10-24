MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Murphy head coach Justin Hannah is the Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week from the ninth week of high school football!

Hannah led the Panthers to a 34-20 win over Baldwin County on Friday night. The road win marked their second straight victory of the season. Murphy beat Robertsdale on October 5th before its open week. Despite being out of the playoff hunt, Hannah has done a great job galvanizing the team late in the season. The Panthers offense has found a spark and the unit is averaging 29 points per game over their last three contests.

Hannah was a star player at West End High School (Birmingham). After his prep days, he carved out a hall of fame collegiate career at Tuskegee. Hannah finished his career with 18 interceptions and returned three for touchdowns as a member of the Golden Tigers’ secondary. He was named to the HBCU All-America team in 2010. Hannah finished First-Team All-SIAC in 2007, 2008 & 2009. Hannah and the Panthers will play Spanish Fort this Friday night.

Congratulations Justin Hannah, this week’s Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week.