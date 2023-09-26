MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle head coach Jason Rowell is the Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week from the fifth week of high school football!

Rowell led the Wildcats to a 27-10 win over then-fifth ranked Faith Academy on Friday night. Citronelle picked up their first Class 5A Region 1 victory of the season. The Wildcats are 3-2 overall and 1-2 in region play.

The season is extra special for Rowell – who is Citronelle alum. He also played football for legendary Wildcat head coach Ronny Massey. Rowell and the Wildcats are off this week. They return to action at B.C. Rain on October 6th in another key region game. The Wildcats end the season against five straight region opponents as they look to make a push for the playoffs.

Congratulations Jason Rowell, this week’s Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week.