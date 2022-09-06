ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach first year head coach Jamey Dubose is the Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week from the third week of high school football!

Dubose led the Makos to an upset win over #7 Jackson, 31-14, to earn the team’s first 4A Region 1 win.

Dubose is a legendary coach in the state of Alabama, his record in 14 seasons is 137-40. He coached Prattville to two state titles and Central Phenix City to one. Dubose coached in Georgia the past two years and returned to Alabama in April when he was named head coach of the Mako’s.

The Mako’s go on the road to Satsuma Friday night.