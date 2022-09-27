MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The mid-way point of the high school football season brought plenty of non-region matchups to the area, including a former 5A Region 1 rivalry game between Faith Academy and St. Paul’s.

The Saints are now in 6A Region 1 after being reclassified due to competitive balance rules.

For the first time in 14 tries, Faith Academy beat St. Paul’s, 34-7, last Friday night. Ram’s head coach Jack French is this week’s Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week!

The win was French’s 40th victory in five seasons at Faith leading the Rams to a region championship in 2019.

French is a member of the Mississippi Coach’s Hall of Fame after winning four state titles. Faith Academy plays Vigor (at Theodore) Friday, Sept. 30th in our WKRG Game of the Week!