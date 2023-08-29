MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to St. Paul’s Episcopal head coach Ham Barnett for winning the Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week for the first week of the 5th Quarter.

Barnett led the Saints to a 14-7 win over their rivals from UMS-Wright (5A) in the season opener on Friday night. The game marked the 45th “Battle of Old Shell Road” as St. Paul’s snapped a two game losing streak to the Bulldogs in the series.

Barnett is in his second season with the Saints. His first team qualified for the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs in the extremely tough Region 1. St. Paul’s will play their home opener this week as McGill-Toolen pays a visit to E. E. Delaney Stadium.

Congratulations to Coach Ham Barnett, our Palmer’s Toyota Superstore Coach of the Week.