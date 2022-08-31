MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The second week of high school football featured a historic matchup between St. Paul’s and McGill-Toolen. The Saints and Yellow Jackets met for the first time ever on the football field.

St. Paul’s beat McGill-Toolen 16-3 in the important 6A Region 1 game — earning Saint’s head coach Ham Barnett our Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week award!

Barnett is in his first season as the St. Paul’s head coach, after serving as the program’s defensive coordinator.

Friday’s win had extra meaning to Coach Barnett as an alum of McGill-Toolen and former assistant coach for the Yellow Jackets in 2010.

St. Paul’s improved to 1-1 on the season with the win Friday. The Saints will play reigning 6A Region 1 champion Saraland this week.