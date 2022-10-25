MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Theodore High School head coach Eric Collier for winning Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week for the 10th week of Friday Night Football Fever!
Coach Collier led No.3-ranked Theodore Bobcats to a huge win over No. 1-ranked Saraland in our Game of the Week last Friday, 27-26.
Theodore improved to 9-0 on the season and captures the Class 6A Region 1 title. The Bobcats will host a first-round playoff game on Nov. 4.
Congratulations to Coach Eric Collier, our Palmer’s Toyota Superstore Coach of the Week.
