MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Theodore High School head coach Eric Collier for winning Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week for the 10th week of Friday Night Football Fever!

Coach Collier led No.3-ranked Theodore Bobcats to a huge win over No. 1-ranked Saraland in our Game of the Week last Friday, 27-26.

Theodore improved to 9-0 on the season and captures the Class 6A Region 1 title. The Bobcats will host a first-round playoff game on Nov. 4.

