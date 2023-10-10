MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McGill-Toolen head coach David Faulkner is the Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week from the seventh week of high school football!

Faulkner led the Yellow Jackets to a 34-23 win on the road against Baldwin County. The Yellow Jacket offense was led by running back Ladarien Miller and quarterback Andrew Murchison. Miller rushed for 204 yards and scored three touchdowns. Murchison completed 14-of-24 passes for 157 yards. McGill-Toolen improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in Class 6A Region 1.

Faulkner is off to a strong start in his first season with the program. After losing their first two games against Catholic-Montgomery and St. Paul’s, McGill-Toolen has won the last four straight games and sit squarely in the thick of the race for the playoffs. The Yellow Jackets return to action in region play this week. McGill-Toolen hosts Spanish Fort at “The Lip” on Thursday night.

Congratulations David Faulkner, this week’s Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week.