MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackson head coach Cody Flournoy is the Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week from the eleventh week of high school football!

Flournoy led the Aggies to a 45-14 win the regular season finale over Class 7A Davidson. With the victory, Jackson caps off a perfect 9-0 season. The Aggies won the Region 1 title for the first time since 2015. Flournoy has won 40 games since taking over as head coach in 2019. Flournoy has led the Aggies to the playoffs in every season at the helm and guided the team to the state semifinals in 2021.

Jackson is red hot as they enter the Class 4A state playoffs. Flournoy’s offense has scored more than 40 points in their last five straight games. The unit is averaging 43.2 points per game. The Jackson defense has been just as impressive. The Aggies give up just 7.1 points per contest. Jackson will host Cleburne County in the first round of the state playoffs. The Tigers are 4-6 on the season and finished as the No. 4 seed in Region 4.

Congratulations Cody Flournoy, this week’s Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week.