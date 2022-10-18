MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Spanish Fort High School head coach Chase Smith for winning Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week for the ninth week of Friday Night Football Fever!

Smith is in his first year as head coach of the Toros, who is riding a four-game winning streak following a 2-3 start to the season. The Toros currently sit in third place in one of the toughest regions in the state of Alabama, Class 6A Region 1.

Smith is no stranger to Spanish Fort as he was a former assistant at the school before leaving to join Joey Jones staff at South Alabama as a grad assistant. He’s been a head coach at Robertsdale and started the football program at Orange Beach where he compiled a 12-8 overall record in two seasons. Smith was named head coach of the Toros back in March.

The 6-3 Toros host Murphy Friday night in the regular season finale.

Congratulations to Coach Chase Smith, our Palmer’s Toyota Superstore Coach of the Week.