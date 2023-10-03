MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort head coach Chase Smith is the Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week from the sixth week of high school football!

Smith led the Toros to a 35-27 win over Class 7A Daphne on Friday night. Spanish Fort rallied from a 20-point deficit to claim their second straight victory. The Toros’ non-region win improves their overall record to 4-2 on the season.

Spanish Fort returns to action in the very tough Class 6A Region 1 this Friday night. Smith and the Toros host St. Paul’s in a pivotal matchup for both teams. Spanish Fort is 3-1 in region play, while the Saints enter with a 2-1 mark.

Congratulations Chase Smith, this week’s Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week.