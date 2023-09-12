MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bayside Academy head coach Barrett Trotter is the Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week from the third week of high school football!

Trotter led the Admirals to a 27-21 overtime victory over St. Michael on Thursday night. The first-year head coach also earned a pivotal first win in the tough Class 4A Region 1. The Admirals are 3-0 overall on the season. The former Auburn quarterback and his team return home this week to face Wilcox-Central in another region matchup. The Jaguars enter the game with an 0-2 record overall and 0-1 in region play.

Trotter is just the third coach in program history. He has previous coaching stops as an assistant at Briarwood Christian. He has also coached on the collegiate level (Auburn and North Carolina) as well as the professional level (L.A. Rams).

Congratulations Barrett Trotter, this week’s Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week.