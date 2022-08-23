MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Williamson High School head football coach Antonio Coleman is this week’s Palmer’s Toyota Superstore Coach of the Week.

The Lions won their season opener in overtime against Mary G. Montgomery last week, marking Coleman’s first win as the Williamson head coach.

Coleman is a graduate and former football standout of Williamson and later starred at Auburn University. He was named interim head coach at his alma mater during the offseason after serving as the defensive coordinator for six years. Randy Patrick spoke with Williamson following his hire in June.

Williamson rallied to beat MGM in overtime, 21-20. Jeremy Williams connected with Aaron Jackson for a touchdown in extra time and Williams sealed the win with an extra point.

Congratulations to Antonio Coleman, our News 5’s Coach of the Week!