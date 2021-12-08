FNFF Coach of the Year 2021: Vigor High School’s John McKenzie

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s awards week here at WKRG News 5 for our Friday Night Football Fever 2021, and it’s time for our Coach of the Year award. Mr. John McKenzie from Vigor High School is taking home the honor this year, and Cynthia Bridges from Buffalo Rock and Mountain Dew presented McKenzie with the award.

“I thank you guys for having me. First, it’s truly a great honor, and I would be remiss not to thank my family, Venus and Jasmine McKenzie, for the sacrifices that you have given. While I’m away, you know, working with kids to my coaching staff who have done an exceptional job getting our guys prepared to play. To the players, I mean, I tell everybody, you know, my job is easy. I sit on the sideline, and I may scream or two, but the players play, and they have played an exceptional year all year round. From the start to the finish, they set the goals, they accomplished their goals, and I’m very proud of and very thankful for this award. I really appreciate everything,” McKenzie said.

Coach McKenzie led the Wolves to the 4A State Championship this year.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of Championship teams, but to see what our community and the alumni have done. I mean, to come back Friday night, I have never seen anything like it before unless I see it on TV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Tom Brady,” McKenzie said. “I won a national championship in college. I won several championships as a player in college. I won a high school state championship in basketball. But I have never seen the outpouring and the support not only Friday but even Sunday. What really mind-boggled me, it wasn’t the students that were out there, it was the class of ’70, the class of ’75, the class of ’80 to ’90. I mean, that was a real, tremendous boost for me. To see our entire community come back and really share this award.”

Congratulations to Coach John McKenzie, our Friday Night Football Fever Buffalo Rock Coach of the Year.