Women’s History Month: Honoring Alabama native Helen Keller

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — March is Women’s History Month, and every Friday, we’re honoring a woman who paved the way for others during our country’s history.

For March 5, it’s Helen Keller, born in Tuscumbia Alabama in 1880.

An illness left Keller both deaf and blind at just 19 months old. But despite being dealt those cards- she died as one of the most recognized names in the world.

With her lifelong teacher Anne Sullivan, Keller learned to communicate so well that she became a public speaker and advocate for many causes.

Keller attended Radcliffe college, becoming the first deaf person to get a university degree.

After college Keller became an advocate of suffrage, unemployment benefits, and legalized birth control.

She fought for the future of people with disabilities, particularly those who were blind like her.

In 1964, president Lyndon B Johnson awarded her the congressional medal of freedom.

“Your success and happiness lie in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.” Helen Keller

Helen Keller died in 1968 at the age of 88. Even though she left Alabama at the age of 8 years old, she always called herself a Southerner.