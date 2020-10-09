Take a tour of Spanish Colonial sites in NW Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hispanic Heritage Month is from September 15-October 15 and highlights the unique ways the Hispanic culture is represented here on the Gulf Coast.

In Pensacola, the history dates back to the 1600s when The Presidio Santa Maria de Galve became the first permanent settlement in Northwest Florida.

Sites to visit in Pensacola: Courtesy of VisitFlorida.com

T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, which includes the “City of Five Flags” exhibit on the history of Pensacola from Spain’s first attempt at settlement in 1559 through the American period.

Historic Pensacola Village is a lovely area for a walking tour. You can appreciate the centuries of history still visible. In the Village, living history demonstrations of colonial period activities are offered. The Village includes the Lavalle House and Julee Cottage, both constructed circa 1805 during the Second Spanish period.

The reconstructed Tivoli High House was used as a public ballroom and gaming house during the Second Spanish period. It is now a gift shop within the historic village area.

At the University of West Florida Archaeology Institute, professors and students continue extensive explorations of the area. Its exhibition hall has prehistoric and historic archaeological exhibits of the northwest Florida region dating from pre-European times through Spanish Colonial period up to the 1800s.

Fort Barrancas, built by the Spanish around 1797. Adjacent to the fort is Batería de San Antonio, a masonry water battery at the foot of the bluff. Rangers offer informative tours each day.

The 1698-era Presidio Santa María de Galve allow for extensive exploration. The Presidio became the first permanent settlement in Northwest Florida. These detailed historical places are right on the grounds of Naval Air Station Pensacola.

See a full list of sites here.

