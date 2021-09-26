Mississippi Coast celebrates Hispanic heritage at festival

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the Hispanic community along the coast of Mississippi during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Sun-Herald reported that the festival, called Festival Hispano, was held Friday in Pascagoula. Parts of the city’s downtown were blocked off to facilitate the pedestrian-only crowd. Various vendors sold food and drinks as well as arts and crafts.

Lazaro Rovira has lived on the Coast since 2014. He helped launch a similar festival in 2015 but then it later lapsed. When the new mayoral administration reached out to Rovira to see about reviving the festival, Rovira told the newspaper that he nearly started crying.