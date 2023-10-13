MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s Latin and Hispanic Heritage is being celebrated this weekend at a popular festival in downtown.

Live music, food trucks and vendors filled Cathedral Square Friday. The event hosted by The Hispanic American Business Association of the Gulf Coast comes two days shy of the end of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Organizers said this event allows Mobile to get a taste of Hispanic culture and cuisine.

“This town has a Hispanic and Spanish flag. So we are all united here, and we wanted to really showcase what we contribute to the community and how the community has contributed to us,” HABAGC President Leida Javier said. “That’s why we carry the American flag and our national flag, too.”

Proceeds from Latin Fest will go toward scholarships and for business startups.

Mobile Latin Fest will continue Saturday in Mardi Gras Park from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.