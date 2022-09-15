PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Latino Media Gulf Coast, Inc. and Periodico La Costa Latina Newspaper are hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month Gala on Saturday, Sep. 17.

The gala will be held at the Bayview Community Center from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with keynote speaker Julio Fuentes, president of the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. There will also be live music performed by Reina Sang and a special performance by Victor Luna with Life’s a Dance Studio.

“This is our very first formal gala, though we have been organizing events for our Latino community since 2005. The Latino Festival, for example, is one of our most popular events, but thought it was time to make a formal annual event to feature the contributions of our Hispanic community,” said Grace McCaffery with the Hispanic Resource Center of Northwest Florida.

A live painting will be created by freelance artist Patrick Quintamilla, III, and will be auctioned off at the gala.

The event will include a four-course dinner as well, including options such as filet mignon and shrimp, spinach stuffed chicken and bourbon brown sugar glazed salmon. You can sign up on the Periodico La Costa Latina Newspaper website.