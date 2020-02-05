Foundation celebrates 100th anniversary of Pensacola native Gen. Daniel ‘Chappie’ James’ birth

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As the nation celebrates Black History Month, the General Daniel “Chappie” James, Jr. Memorial Foundation celebrates the 100th anniversary of General James’ birth on Feb. 11, 1920.

General “Chappie” James, a native of Pensacola, Florida, overcame great odds to become the first African-American four-star general in the United States. Throughout his life he used his success to encourage others, to show that “the power of excellence is overwhelming. It is always in demand, and nobody cares about its color.”

“During the week leading up to the 100th anniversary of the General’s birth, we are fortunate to have a number of events in the community that will help us all learn more about and understand the impact of this native son,” said the Foundation’s Chairman, Cris Dosev. He added, “We are very honored that the General’s son, Claude James and his children will attend many of the events.”

Events

On Saturday, Feb., 8, at 10:30 a.m., at the Air Force Armament Museum, on Eglin AFB at 100 Museum Drive, the Air Force Association will host an event honoring General James’ life and legacy.

Later in the day, at 5 p.m. American Legion Post #193 will host a reception in General James’ honor. American Legion Post #193 is at 2708 N.12th Ave., Pensacola, Fla.

On Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m., the Chappie James Museum will host a celebration of the General’s positive impact on the community, the country, and the world. The reception takes place at the Sanders Beach-Corrine Jones Resource Center at 913 South I Street in Pensacola and will be followed by a program at 3 p.m.

On Monday, Feb. 10, at 3 p.m. at City Hall, 222 W. Main Street, Pensacola, the Pensacola City Council President will read the Proclamation marking February 11 as General Daniel “Chappie” James Day in Pensacola.

