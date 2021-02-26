WATCH: WKRG News 5’s Honoring Black History Special

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is Honoring Black History, sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the History Museum of Mobile.

This month we are uncovering and diving in to learn about the unique history that surrounds us here on the Gulf Coast.

Starting in Africatown, about three miles north of Downtown Mobile, in an area settled by a group of 32 West Africans, who in 1860 were among the last known illegal shipment of slaves to the United States.

Fast forward nearly 200 years later, the ship those slaves were on, the Clotilda was discovered in the Mobile River Delta.

