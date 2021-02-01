Mobile hosting virtual events all month honoring Black History

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile has a packed planner with Black History Month events.

In a letter sent by Mayor Sandy Stimpson, the City is planning one daily fact about Black History in Mobile on their social media pages.

Throughout February, the Parks and Recreation Department will also host discussions and presentations highlighting black history and culture.

List of upcoming events:

2/3- Clotilda Africatown Presentation (Virtual)

2/10- African Dance Presentation (Virtual)

2/12- (LoDa ArtWalk) celebrates Black History Month with hybrid event. Will feature local artists, arts organizations, and downtown businesses – including gallery tours, musical performances, dances, and more.

2/17- African Drumming Presentation (Virtual)

2/24- Poetry Slam (Virtual)

List of Movies with Discussions: (Requires registration)

2/5- 6pm IMITATION OF LIFE

2/12 6pm LOVING

2/19- 6pm BROTHER FROM ANOTHER PLANET

2-26- 6pm 13th

Registration information: Parks and Recreation Programs

Click here to see the Mobile Black History fact for February 1.

Tune in to our ‘Honoring Black History’ special on February 26 (WKRG) and February 27 (WFNA) at 6:30 pm.