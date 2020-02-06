“Hair Love” viral short film could make history

(CBS NEWSPATH)— A seven minute animated short film centering around the relationship between an African American father, his daughter and her hair–is garnering critical acclaim and could make history.

This animated short film is now a viral sensation. “Hair Love” has been viewed more than 14 million times on youtube.

The story is about an African American father who is trying to figure out how to do his daughter’s hair for the first time, while the mother is away.

The director, Matthew Cherry, a former NFL player who doesn’t have children of his own, yet– says the concept is universal-but for him, representation was important.

The film is now nominated for an Oscar for best animated short film. Should they win, Producer and Executive Vice President of Creative at Sony Animation, Karen Toliver, will be the first African American woman in that category to take home an Oscar.

The film and now book by the same name are creating a new normal for African American fathers and their daughters-and that’s exactly what Cherry and Toliver were hoping it would do.

Cherry will have special guest with him at the Oscars—Texas high school student DeAndre Arnold. Arnold was told he wouldn’t be able to walk at his graduation in the spring unless he cuts his dreadlocks. Cherry was inspired by his story and invited him to the awards ceremony.

