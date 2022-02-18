MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For Black History Month, we honor local heroes who have made a difference in our community.

Onnie Lee Logan was a local midwife who delivered hundreds of babies in Prichard and Crichton for more than 50 years.

Logan was born in rural Marengo County in 1910.

Also known as a granny midwife, Logan started her career at 21-years-old during a time when white doctors refused to deliver Black babies. She got her license from the state Board of Health in 1949 and delivered almost every baby in Prichard and Crichton during segregation.

Logan worked as a granny midwife between 1931 and 1984, delivering both black Babies and white babies.

She was also known for her soothing approach and words of encouragement during the birthing process.

The state of Alabama outlawed granny midwifery in 1976 but allowed Logan to practice for eight more years.

She was the last granny midwife in Mobile, and called her career her “life’s work.”

Logan published her autobiography, “Motherwit: An Alabama Midwife’s Story” in 1984.

She died in 1995 at 85 years old.