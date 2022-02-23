PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For Black History Month, WKRG News 5 recognizes Pensacola’s first Black police chief, David Alexander III.

The Escambia High School and Troy University graduate worked for the Pensacola Police Department for 32 years before retiring in 2017.

Alexander served as chief from 2015 to 2017.

He worked his way up through the ranks serving in several roles before he became Pensacola’s top cop, including Assistant Chief, Captain and Assistant Captain.

He ran unsuccessfully for Escambia County Sheriff in 2020, however he says that his dedication to public service continues, and he’s still actively involved in the community.

In his personal life, he recently overcame prostate cancer and advocates for men to get regular checkups to help with early detection.

He also encourages more people of color to join law enforcement and made it a point as chief to build strong relationships between police and the Black community.

“I felt like I opened doors, I’m not going to say they couldn’t be opened, but it was a part of the process of opening doors for future leadership for African Americans on the Gulf Coast,” Alexander said. “I feel like it was a thankless type of role to play. I was just blessed to be able to play and I believe I’m going to actually have an opportunity to continue to play a role in the evolving story of African American history here in Northwest Florida.”

Alexander has been married to his wife Alcuin for 36 years, and they have two children.

He also has an interest in teaching college and hasn’t ruled out another run for Sheriff.