110 kidnapped Africans, 160 years of mystery; Clotilda descendants speak on their heritage

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Clotilda landed on American soil in 1860 and now the heritage is coming to life more than ever before.

The Clotilda landed more than 50 years after importing slaves was outlawed. The last known slave ship’s remains were found just two years ago along the lower Mobile-Tenasaw Delta. Since that discovery, the Clotilda has been fascinating the minds of those willing to hear the stories that followed for those captured. Their descendants spoke with us on the shores where the ship originally landed. It’s a story of heritage and strength.

Theadore Keeby Jr. a direct descendant told us of his ancestors Osiah and Annie, “When they landed about right here, oh man it was bad for them. They dropped them off here cold, naked.” Rose Tunstall joining Keeby in his mindset while being on that land, “It’s a spiritual place, being here it connects me more to the actual journey and to the people on the ship.”

Those who were once slaves brought their heritage to life in creating Africatown, some even going beyond; like Lottie Dennison, who became a productive citizen of Mobile. “It’s things like that that let me know, my family came here because apparently they were meant to be here even though it wasn’t by choice,” said Bobby Dennison, Lottie’s great-great-grandson.

Osiah Keeby

For these descendants, there is power in knowing where you come from and even more so when it’s tangible. Tunstall said, “To be some of the few African Americans in this country to be able to say this is where I’m from that’s a great feeling.” Their purpose is to educate and to never let the world forget, so now with the discovery of the remains and the partnership with visit Mobile for tourism will push that purpose forward.

