‘On any normal day, Sarah Kahalley, serves as a nurse in the quality department at USA Health. But when COVID-19 moved into Alabama, Sarah responded and became one of many heroes for her community. Sarah helped lead a team of healthcare employees who set up a COVID-19 testing site at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Testing will continue to be a vital part of battling COVID-19, as we begin to restart the economy. Sarah is quick to praise the team “They are the best human beings in the world. Anything that anyone has said is only because of the team I have. I am just someone that has been put in a role to move the pieces and they are the pieces.” And regarding being named a Healthcare Hero, Sarah says: “You don’t do it to be a hero, you do it because it’s a calling”. Hancock Whitney thanks all of the healthcare heroes working around the clock to safeguard and treat us during this unprecedented situation. Because of their courage and tireless dedication, our world is a little bit safer.’

