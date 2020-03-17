Zaxby’s moving to drive-thru only due to Coronavirus concerns

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Zaxby’s has joined a growing list of fast food restaurants moving to drive-thru only to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Starting Tuesday (3/17), service is limited to drive-thru only.

Here is the statement from Zaxby’s on this change:

“First and foremost, Zaxby’s cares for the well-being of its guests and families at all times, including during this challenging period in our nation’s history. Globally, Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been categorized as a significant risk to the general public. In light of the emerging situation, Zaxby’s is and will remain committed, as you are, to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Effective Tuesday, 03/17/2020, service will be limited to the drive-thru only. We encourage every guest to practice social distancing and minimize in person contact by using online ordering, the Zaxby’s mobile app, and contactless payment methods.

All Zaxby’s team members will continue to take additional steps to clean and thoroughly sanitize the restaurants to safeguard the health and safety of our guests using the drive-thru. This includes our standard practice of strict cleaning and hygiene-related protocols, disinfecting work areas, equipment and apparel, and not working while sick.

Our decision to take the above actions is for the health and safety of our communities, where we live and serve. Taking advantage of online and mobile methods of communication and ordering, as well as drive-thru only operations, will allow us to continue to better serve our guests while responding to this emerging situation.

Our hope is that these temporary operational changes will give our guests the assurance that we are committed to protecting them, our team members and the general public. With your support and understanding, we will overcome the present circumstances.

As always, we thank you for your patience and loyalty. We’ll see you in the drive-thru.”